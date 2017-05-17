Human Remains Found In March, 2016 Identified As Man Missing Since 2005

May 17, 2017

On January 10, 2005 Ray Von Newman was reported missing. Mr. Newman’s truck was later found at the Tinch Ford Bridge.

A search of the area found no sign of Mr. Newman.

On March 7, 2016 the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office was informed that someone had possibly found human remains under a large rock next to a bluff with other fallen rock at a location off of Banner Springs Rd.

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed that there were human remains.

With the help of the Livingston Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the site was excavated and sent for autopsy and identification.

Remains were also sent to the University of North Texas Human Identification Laboratory and were positively identified as Ray Von Newman.

