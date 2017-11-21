How To Cook A Turkey?

November 21, 2017

Small World Daycare

You gotta smash it, then step on it, put a cape on it and put it in the oven. Then open it and eat it.

Ezra Padget

I get my turkey at the store. Put it in the oven for 35 hours, put it on a plate for my mom to cut it up so we can eat it.

Lexee Linder

My daddy will get the turkey. My mommy is going to put icing on it. It will cook in the oven then eat it with my mommy, dad, poppa and my ninny with my sissy.

Olivia Howard

Mommy is going to get the turkey at the store and my daddy will cook it on a Saturday. We will eat it when it’s done cooking.

Simon Lloyd

Daddy is going to get a turkey. I will put bread on it and mommy will cook it.

Katelyn Lee

Sissy is going to get the turkey. Mommy is going to cook it in the microwave for 6 minutes. A bunch of people are going to come and eat it with us.

Elizabeth Ripley

Mommy is going to get a turkey at Sunday School. Daddy is going to cook it in the kitchen. Then we will eat it.

Weston Smith

Me and daddy are going to kill one. I get to be like my dad and shoot a turkey. Mommy is going to cook it in the kitchen and eat it with me and share.

Silas Stone

Daddy is going to get a turkey and cut it up. Mommy is going to cook it and me and my sissy will eat it with my daddy and mommy.

Ava Howard

Me and bubby are going to get the turkey. Mommy will put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Me and bubby are going to eat it with mommy and daddy.

Knox Sells

Me and momma are going to get the turkey from the store. Mommy is going to cook it in the microwave until it stops.

Charity Huff

My daddy is going to get a turkey from the pet store. Uncle Ken will cook it for me in the microwave. We will eat it all.

Luke Vachris

Mommy and daddy will get my turkey. They will cook it with their oven and I am going to get a spoon and eat it.

Oliver Hodge

Daddy is going to get a turkey from Cookeville. I’m going to cook it at my house. Me, daddy, bubby and mommy are going to eat it.

Harper Rose

Just get the turkey out of the freezer, cook it with cookies and eat it.

Obadiah Heddings

My mommy will get the turkey. Sissy and mommy will cook it. Me and daddy will eat it all.

Eliza Linder

Me and daddy are going to get a turkey from the woods and put it in water. Mommy and daddy are going to cook it in the smoker, then on the grill, then in the oven. Me, daddy, sissy, bubby and mommy are going to eat it. My nana and pa, mom mom and pa and poppy will come eat with us.

Luke Gibson

Daddy is going to kill the turkey. Mommy is going to cut it up and cook it at home. Me and bubby are going to eat it with daddy and mommy.

Jaxon Green

I get my turkey at my home. Cook it in the microwave at my home. Eat it with my momma, daddy and bubby.

Dooley Green

