House Burns in Banner Springs

March 4, 2020

An abandoned house located at 1025 Terry Lane in the Banner Springs community was lost to fire on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2020. Dispatch was alerted to the fire at around 5:00 p.m. and rushed to the scene to find that the structure was completely engulfed in flames, well beyond the point of being salvageable. According to local authorities, the house was not being used as a residence at the time of the fire, but was still connected to electricity. The actual cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the structure was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze.