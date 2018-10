October 17, 2018

A scene from the Pumpkin Festival parade last weekend: Is that a couple of old farmhands or a pair of work horses each decked out in Liberty overalls? Either way, they were certainly a crowd favorite for the parade spectators. Although the Pumpkin Festival is gone for another year, there is always a chance this hardworking duo will roll back into Allardt next year to delight us all once again. (Photo Credit: Barbara Jo Smith)