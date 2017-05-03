HopeFest ‘17 Set May 5-6

May 3, 2017

The weekend of May 5-6 is going to be a busy one in Fentress County, as the Hope Foundation has a number of events scheduled, beginning on Friday, May 5 with a big HOPEFEST Block Party for the youth of our county beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce office.

There will be live entertainment by Hannah Conatser, Rusty Rooster and Shawnasea Horsley as well as free Hot Dogs, Chips, Pizza and Drinks, while they last.

The event will also feature Laser Tag and other Free fun activities. (There will be a fee on Saturday at Hopefest for this activity).

Everyone is invited to bring the kids and come out and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.

Then, beginning at 6:00 p.m., registration will begin for the HopeFest ‘17 Color Run, a 1-mile fun run, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a $5.00 registration fee to participate in this event. A waiver must be signed, and participants under 16 must have parents’ signature.

This event is sponsored by Tennova Healthcare Wound Care Center and Emergency Room staff, and Dr. Chad Conatser will serve as event chairman.

Then on Saturday, May 6, there will be a number of events at the Fentress County Fairgrounds, beginning at 5:00 p.m, featuring Main Arena entertainment.

Opening Ceremonies by Travis Finley and Brother Tones, followed by The Reunion of Southfork and Mountain Express.

James “Red” Bowden has worked his magic for the third straight year, and we are looking forward to featuring this great group of guys again in 2017, which includes Logan Mullinix, George Massengill, Tim Koger, Glen Ashburn, Charles Beaty, and Mike Powell.

There will also be On the Edge 2-wheel action entertainment.

Other happenings include:

Vendors, Laser Tag, Great Food, Hope Royalty appearance, Child of Hope Recognition, and Hope Club Recognition.

Concessions will be available.

This event is paid for by sponsors, and all proceeds go to the Fentress Hope Foundation.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.