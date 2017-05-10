HopeFest ‘17 Rescheduled

May 10, 2017

Due to inclement weather last weekend, HopeFest ‘17 had to be cancelled and is rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.

Hope Foundation has a number of events scheduled, beginning on Friday, May 12 with a big HOPEFEST Block Party for the youth of our county beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce office.

There will be live entertainment by Hannah Conatser, Rusty Rooster and Shawnasea Horsley as well as free Hot Dogs, Chips, Pizza and Drinks, while they last.

