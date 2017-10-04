Holland Sentenced To Serve 12 Years

October 4, 2017

On September 25, 2017 Andrew Robert Holland, age 26 of Jamestown, Tennessee, was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton to serve twelve years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections after a sentencing hearing was conducted.

Holland had previously plead guilty in Criminal Court of Fentress County, Tennessee on August 14, 2017, to the charges of: Vehicular Assault (2 counts), Felony Evading Arrest with Risk of Death or Injury, Joyriding, Reckless Endan-germent (2 counts) DUI, and Driving on a Revoked License, 2nd offense.

This case was investigated by Trooper Glen Slaven of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney General, Philip A. Kazee.

General Kazee praised the investigation and outstanding work of Trooper Slaven which led to a successful prosecution and sentencing in this case.