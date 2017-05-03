HISTORY BOOK AUTHORS RECOGNIZED

May 3, 2017

Local authors Kathy Williams, left, and Dr. Joyce Crouch, right, were recognized during the 27th Annual Spring Heritage Roundup, held Saturday, April 29, and presented with hard-bound copies of their recently-published book “Fentress Countians in the Great War” by Fentress County Historical Association President Thomas H. Potter. Copies of the book, which contains records of over 175 Fentress Countians who served in World War I, plus over 250 photos, are now available for $30 each, plus $6 postage and handling, from the Fentress County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1431, Jamestown, TN. 38556. Watch for more on Heritage Roundup next week.