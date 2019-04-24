Historical Society’s 2019 Heritage Days This Weekend

April 24, 2019

Heritage Days, a festival of history and culture, will take place, this Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, in downtown Jamestown. Centered in and around the Fentress County Courthouse, the event is produced by the Fentress County Historical Society.

The Historical Society, now preparing to move into its new home in the Reagan Building, across the street from the courthouse and next door to the Dairy Mart, will welcome visitors to get their first look at what will soon be the Society’s archives, library and offices, during the festival. The building also houses the Fentress County Archives.

Friday evening’s program starting at 6pm, in the courthouse, will feature Howard Ray Duncan, retired Big South Fork NRRA park ranger, presenting Early Jamestown and Fentress County. His presentation will be followed by that of Jim Buck, a retired local educator, who will “become” Cal Logsden, to tell his story of crime and punishment in the late 1880s. Logsden, who was executed by hanging for the crime of murder, is buried in the Jamestown City Cemetery, nearby.

Afterward, the bluegrass gospel group, Victory Bluegrass, will perform at the stage area at the rear of the courthouse. Group members, Dwight Smithers, Billy Copeland, John Copeland, Lathern Hull and Jerry Bertram, are known for their bluegrass harmony and musical talent.

