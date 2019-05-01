Historical Society “Heritage Days” Event is Well Attended

May 1, 2019

The Fentress County Historical Society’s 2019 “Heritage Days” event took place over the weekend on the evening of April 26th and throughout the day of April 27th. The event took place on the Jamestown square, and included several programs, including walking tours, live music, and historical presentations, all of which pertained to the unique history of Jamestown and Fentress County.Whether someone was a history buff, a music lover, a genealogy devotee, a weekend tourist, or just an interested citizen, “Heritage Days” truly had something to offer for everyone.

The theme for this years event was “Jamestown: Then and Now” and a key segment of the program focused on the downtown area, the buildings there that have historical significance, and the history of buildings that are now gone. The Courthouse and Old Jail/ Chamber of Commerce building were of course major highlights, as were the original Union Bank building, the L. T. Smith home, the Mark Twain Inn, and the Reagan Building, which now houses the Fentress County Archives and will soon house the Fentress County Historical Society Museum and headquarters. Other sites which were part of the tours included the Cravens’ Store, Dixie Garage, Gaudin Store, Erwin Store, the Reagan Drug Store, the Dairy Mart, the Crowley Hotel, the first Fentress County Jail which was on Livingston Avenue, the Cal Logsdon site, and the Jamestown Depot. Specially made presentation boards were on site at the locations, which detailed the individual history of these buildings: when they were built, by whom and for what purpose; when they were completed, how long they were in operation, remarkable events which took place there and prominent community figures who had dealings at these various locales. In certain situations, markers were put in place to commemorate structures that had been present long ago but have since been torn down due to disrepair and disuse, but will be forever remembered thanks to events such as this.

