Historical Society Grand Opening Well Attended

December 18, 2019

Front Row L-R: Ophelia Stephens, Misty Harding, Janice Smith, Mary Robbins, Lorene Cargile, Historical Society President Martha Beaty Wiley, and John Beaty. Back row L-R: Historical Society Board Chairman Willie Beaty, Beverly Conatser, and Helen Sells.

A ribbon cutting by the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce marked the grand opening of the Fentress County Historical Society’s new home on the Square in Jamestown, this past Saturday morning. Combined with the FCHS annual Christmas open house and held in conjunction with the Christmas Trees and Trails event, the opening was the culmination of a year-long project that involved the renovation of the former Reagan Building and moving all the Historical Society’s functions from various temporary locations into a single permanent one.

From 9am to 3pm, Society board members and volunteers welcomed a large number of Fentress Countians and several out-of-county visitors to 103-A Smith Street South, to tour the new facility which houses the organization’s archives, museum, research library, bookshop and offices.

Decorated for Christmas with a traditional tree and vintage ornaments, the building reflects the care and hard work that have gone into creating this space where local history is preserved and presented for this and future generations.

Willie Beaty, FCHS Board Chairman, commented that “The Historical Society celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, last year. This year, for the first time, we have a physical address in Jamestown, where all our holdings, activities, programs and projects come together to serve the community and the surrounding region in a way that had previously not been possible. We are appreciative of that; and look forward to future growth and development.”

Both Mr. Beaty and Martha Wiley, Historical Society President, stressed how grateful the organization is to both the former and present Fentress County Executives, J. Michael Cross and Jimmy Johnson, and the Fentress County Commission, for making the building available to the Historical Society through a long-term lease, and to all the other businesses, organizations and individuals that have helped in numerous ways with the renovation and the move.