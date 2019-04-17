Highway Patrol Will Conduct Safety Checkpoints April 19

April 17, 2019

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints on April 19, 2019 @ 5 PM on Highway 62 in Fentress County.

Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

