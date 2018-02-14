Heavy Rains Over Weekend Result In Areas of Flooding

February 14, 2018

Heavy rainfall which swept across the area over the weekend brought up to 5 inches of rain in some areas of Fentress County, resulting in several areas of flooding, most in the northern section of the County.

According to Fentress County EMA Director James Bilbrey, the hardest hit area was the Wolf River and Pall Mall areas, where flooding resulted in isolation of several residents in the areas of Delk Creek Road, Stewart Road and Stewart Lane, and Williams Creek Road.

Bilbrey estimated that approximately 1/2 mile of the Wolf River Loop Road was covered with water, as was areas of Reeds Creek Road, as well as some sections in the Doubletop, Hinds Chapel, and Dry Creek Roads.

Closer to Jamestown, the Old Allardt Road had to be closed for several hours due to flooding.

Bilbrey said that some 21 residents of the Delk Creek Road area were isolated for several hours, and fewer numbers in other areas.

Despite the high water, there were few reports of damage, and fortunately, there were no injuries reported.