Heavy Rains Cause Washout of Spruce Creek Drive

January 8, 2020

Road Supervisor Joey Reagan replacing the culvert at Spruce Creek Drive. The chasm caused by the heavy rainfall was some 40 feet deep, and at least equally as wide. (Photo Credit: Joyce Pickard)

Fentress County received over 4 inches of rainfall over a two day period on December 29 and 30 of 2019. This heavy rain caused damage across the county, but the single worst instance of damage was in the Spruce Creek Community, where Spruce Creek Drive was completely washed out.

The amount of rainfall was more than the 4 foot culverts beneath the road could allow to pass, and when they became clogged, the waterflow took a large section of the road with it, leaving a 40 foot hole where the roadway used to be.

