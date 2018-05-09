Heart Attack Patient Fully Recovers After 45 Minutes with No Pulse

May 9, 2018

CRMC Intervention Helped Save Heart Tissue and Brain Function

Kay Price of Jamestown was stopping off at the grocery store after a Sunday morning church service when she started having chest pain and a very bad headache.

The next thing she knew, she was waking up nearly a week later in Cookeville Regional’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, with her last recollection being attending church that past Sunday.

What happened in between was nothing short of a miracle.

What Kay doesn’t remember now is that, at the store, she went to her car to get her cell phone and started calling family members to come help her. Her granddaughter, Mikayla, took her to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, where Price checked herself in and went back to be examined.

