Head-On Collision on Main Street

November 7, 2018

A head-on traffic collision involving a Sheriff’s Department squad car and a civilian vehicle occurred in front of the Union Bank on Main Street in Jamestown on Monday, Nov. 5 at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Officer Chris Anderson was traveling southbound on Main Street and received an alert pertaining to a disturbance in the area of Murphy’s on Central Avenue. Officer Anderson initiated his lights and siren and began passing traffic. According to the THP officers at the scene, Anderson was in the center turning lane when Ms. Betty York, who was traveling northbound on Main Street, was also in the turning lane in an apparent effort to pull in to Union Bank. Anderson said that he hit his brakes, but did not have enough time to stop, or to evade Ms. York’s vehicle, and the two hit head-on. Ms. York’s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was turned almost 180 degrees before coming to a rest on the embankment on the western side of mainstreet, just above the Union Bank parking lot, while Officer Anderson’s 2014 Ford Explorer police cruiser came to a rest on Main Street, at the bank’s north entrance. The collision totaled both vehicles.

The resulting THP investigation led to Ms. York being charged with driving on an expired license.

Although neither driver suffered serious injury, both were transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation.