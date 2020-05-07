Harvest Soup Kitchen Opens!

May 7, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

After years of planning, praying, and good old fashioned hard work, the Harvest Soup Kitchen is now open and serving meals to the most needy members of the Fentress County Community. The kitchen served its first meal on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the evening, and will continue to serve one evening meal 5 nights each week (Monday through Friday from 6-8 p.m.) for the foreseeable future.

“We’re excited about having opening day today, this has been in the works for a few years, and it has been in our head for a few more years, and we are grateful to the community for coming together to build this facility, which was built 100% by donations, and is completely paid for, we are starting today completely debt free,” said Ben Smoker, Harvest Mission Board Member on opening night. “We are hoping to be a blessing to this community, and to all who come through these doors, and that they can feel God’s love through our service here and what we are able to offer. We’re just grateful that we can be a part of this.”

The Soup Kitchen has been under construction for the last three years, and has been constructed from the ground up, one step at a time, and has been funded by the giving of individuals in the Fentress County Community to help and serve those in need: “We’re so grateful for what the community has done here,” said Danny Hailey, who also sits on the Mission’s board. “ It’s the community’s soup kitchen, we all have a stake in this, and we are really looking forward to serving the less fortunate in our community, and all of that is going to depend on the community itself. We’ve been really overwhelmed with people, volunteers who have been willing to step forward and help with this.”

