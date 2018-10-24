Halloween on the Square, Trick-or-Treating to be Tuesday, October 30th

October 24, 2018

An annual tradition in Fentress County, Halloween on the Square will be back in Jamestown on Tuesday, October 30th, beginning at five o’clock p.m. Trick-or-treating in Fentress County will take place the same evening.

Halloween on the square was initially conceived as a means of offering a safe and fun alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, in a centralized location with treats coming from well- known, and reputable sources. Since its inception however, it has become a local tradition that kids and parents look forward to each year.

Although there will be plenty of candy, there will be no long candy line this year, which is intended to give the event a more festival like atmosphere, and allow kids and parents to come and go freely without worrying about losing their spot in line.

Performance groups including the York Institute Chorus and Jamestown Line Dancers will be exhibiting multiple musical performances throughout the evening of everyone’s favorite Halloween songs like “Monster Mash” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.