Halloween On the Square Set Tuesday, October 31st

October 18, 2017

Fentress County’s Annual Halloween on the Square and Trick or Treating will be held Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 5 p.m.

Some 30 organizations and businesses have already signed up for the event, and for any other business or organization wishing to reserve a space, there is still time.

The event is being coordinated by the Fentress Co. Finance Office, and those wishing to reserve a space should call 931-752-8971.

Special thanks go to all those who participate to help make this a very special event for the families of our area.

Following are businesses and organizations already signed up:

Fentress County Finance

Dairy Mart

Potter’s Hardware

Joel Ross

Bank of Putnam County

F.C. Executive

Progressive/Rains Agency

Leslie Clark Ledbetter Law Office

Clarkrange FCCLA

Fentress County T4

City of Jamestown

The Hope Foundation

The Bowling Barn

Hall Family Pharmacy

Fentress County Register of Deeds

Union Bank

Fentress County Library

Sonic

Willie’s Lock and Key

Fentress County Sheriff’s Department

Fentress County General Sessions Judge

Tennova Healthcare

Eye Centers of Tennessee

Children’s Center of the Cumberlands

Fentress County 4-H

Y.E.S. Beta

TN Teens Talk Against Tobacco

Raymond James Financial

BMJ Automotive

First Baptist Church

Twin LakesTelephone

Conditioned Heating and Cooling

Jamestown Gideons

Fentress County Girl Scouts

Jimmy Johnson

Burns Diesel and Truck Services

Watch next week for more information!