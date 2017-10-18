Halloween On the Square Set Tuesday, October 31st

Fentress County’s Annual Halloween on the Square and Trick or Treating will be held Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 5 p.m.
Some 30 organizations and businesses have already signed up for the event, and for any other business or organization wishing to reserve a space, there is still time.
The event is being coordinated by the Fentress Co. Finance Office, and those wishing to reserve a space should call 931-752-8971.
Special thanks go to all those who participate to help make this a very special event for the families of our area.
Following are businesses and organizations already signed up:
Fentress County Finance
Dairy Mart
Potter’s Hardware
Joel Ross
Bank of Putnam County
F.C. Executive
Progressive/Rains Agency
Leslie Clark Ledbetter Law Office
Clarkrange FCCLA
Fentress County T4
City of Jamestown
The Hope Foundation
The Bowling Barn
Hall Family Pharmacy
Fentress County Register of Deeds
Union Bank
Fentress County Library
Sonic
Willie’s Lock and Key
Fentress County Sheriff’s Department
Fentress County General Sessions Judge
Tennova Healthcare
Eye Centers of Tennessee
Children’s Center of the Cumberlands
Fentress County 4-H
Y.E.S. Beta
TN Teens Talk Against Tobacco
Raymond James Financial
BMJ Automotive
First Baptist Church
Twin LakesTelephone
Conditioned Heating and Cooling
Jamestown Gideons
Fentress County Girl Scouts
Jimmy Johnson
Burns Diesel and Truck Services
Watch next week for more information!