Hall Family Pharmacy Raises Over $1,500 for Local Youth Athletics

February 19, 2020

Philip Hall, CEO of Hall Family Pharmacy, recently visited with a group of young players from Kirby Johnson Ball Park to present a donation of $1,565.50 for the upcoming 2020 season.

Philip Hall, owner of Hall Family Pharmacy, recently finished his 2019 Vaccine Plus Charity Campaign. For every flu shot administered at a Hall Family Pharmacy location, Philip donates one dollar to a local charitable cause each year.

For 2019, the Vaccine Plus Charity Campaign sponsored the Kirby Johnson Ball Park and Fentress County Youth Sports. Philip presented Fentress County Youth Sports with a check for $313 from the 2019 campaign.

Also, Hall Family Pharmacy is the proud sponsor of the Annual Pumpkin Run in Allardt in October. Entry fees for this run are donated to a local charitable cause each year. Philip is also presenting Fentress County Youth Sports with a check for $1,252.50 from the 2019 Pumpkin Run.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.