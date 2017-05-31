Ground Broken For New Fast Pace Urgent Care Facility In Jamestown

May 31, 2017

For some weeks now, demolition and cleanup work has been underway at the old D & G Trading Post on East Central Avenue, which has had folks questioning what was going on there.

That question was answered last week when ground was broken on Tuesday for the new Fast Pace Urgent Care Facility, which will be constructed on the site located across the street from Jamestown City Hall.

Chris Summers of Fast Pace Urgent Care spoke with members of the local news media following the groundbreaking event, stating:

“First and foremost, we’d like to say we’re excited about being here in your community. Our mission is to go into a community and offer services that are not readily available, with out extended hours and the services we provide.

We thank you for welcoming us so far, as we’ve been here a couple of weeks before today, and we’re excited about getting the building underway. We’re hoping that from today, we will have our clinic open and have an open house in 90 days.

“We are going to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday after church from 1 to 5 p.m.”

When asked for some information about their company, Summers said: “We started in 2009 in Collinwood, TN. Our CEO and founder, Stan Bevis, saw a need for medical care in rural communities, so we have grown from Collinwood, TN to a total of 48 clinics now in Tennessee and Kentucky. We plan to open 19 clinics this year.”

