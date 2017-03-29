Grimsley Man Killed Friday In Head-On Collision on Hwy. 62

March 29, 2017

A Grimsley man was killed and a Cumberland County man sustained serious injuries Friday, March 24 in a head-on two-vehicle traffic accident which occurred on Highway 62 in Clarkrange.

The accident occurred about a half-mile east of the Putnam-Fentress County line on Hwy. 62 west, involving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Daniel Moore, 50, of Crossville and a 2016 Nissan pickup, driven by Mr. Charles Evans, 70, of Grimsley.

According to reports, Mr. Moore was traveling west on Highway 62 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Nissan driven by Mr. Evans, with the vehicles colliding head-on.

Mr. Evans sustained fatal injuries in the accident, while Mr. Moore was administered treatment at the scene by personnel from the Fentress County Ambulance Service and then airlifted from the scene by AirEvac Air Ambulance to U-T Hospital in Knoxville with what was reported to be serious but non life-threatening injuries.

