Great American Cleanup Project To Be Conducted March Through May

March 1, 2017

The Fentress County Solid Waste Department joined a group of volunteers to kick off the Great American Cleanup Project, set for March through May in our community, with a proclamation signing at the office of Fentress Co. Executive J. Michael Cross on Thursday, February 23.

The proclamation follows:

THE GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT

MARCH-MAY 2017

Proclamation Great American Cleanup

The Fentress County Solid Waste Department will lead a group of volunteers to kick off the GAC Project, March-May and our community will be participating in Community Events that will leave lasting impressions on our county.

Fentress County will join the Keep TN Beautiful (University of Memphis) and Keep America Beautiful, Inc., which was established in 1953, and it’s the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. This national nonprofit forms public-private partnerships and programs that engage individuals to take greater responsibility for improving their community environ-ments. Its signature program, the “Great American Cleanup: is one of the many initiatives that encourages people to care for communities through volunteer participation.

Fentress County has abundant natural beauty and an environmental heritage of conservation of natural resources; and it is the responsibility of all citizens of Fentress County to protect and enhance these natural resources so they may be passed on to future generations. After all, public land is owned by citizens, and only managed through trust by municipalities; county, state and federal governments and we have the spirit of volunteerism permeating the history of Fentress County.

The Keep Tennessee Beautiful Program at the University of Memphis serves as a resource center for the TN Great American Cleanup, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to provide ways for communities across the state to spotlight the environment benefits of litter prevention, source reduction, recycling and comprehensive solid waste management.

Now Therefore, I, J. Michael Cross, County Executive of Fentress County, do hereby proclaim March-May as the months of Beautification and Litter Pickups, and urge all citizens to participate in a public lands project 2017 because we love our Tennessee lands.

J. Michael Cross

County Executive

Jackie Selby

Director Solid Waste

During the kickoff, Leonard Anderson, Fentress County’s Historian in Song, performed his song “Don’t Throw It Out,” which won the top award in the State of Tennessee at the Keep Tennessee Beautiful confer-ence in Murfreesboro.

Executive Cross expressed his appreciation to Anderson for being a “great ambassador for Fentress County.”

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.