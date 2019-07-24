Grand Jury Returns Indictments

July 24, 2019

On July 11th, the Fentress County Grand Jury met and the following indictments were issued and served:

Skyler Chase Clark, on the charges of 18 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Phillip Anthony Cook, on the charges of Criminal Simulation and Forgery.

Patrick Lynn Cooper, charged with Possesion of Methamphetamine Greater than .5 grams with intent to sell, Possession of Methamphetamine greater than .5 grams with intent to deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anthony Lee Foley Jr. on the charge of Hindering a Secured Creditor.

Ariel Ladon Gunter, charged with Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Anthony Dewayne Hood for Hindering a Secured Creditor.

Braxton Cole Ipock on the charge of Assault.

Wayne Ellis Kassow on the charge of First Degree Murder

Michael Lee Lewis, on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine greater than .5 grams with intent to sell, Possession of Methamphetamine greater than .5 grams with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Altering a Serial Number

