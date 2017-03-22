GOVERNOR’S VOLUNTEER STAR AWARD RECIPIENTS

March 22, 2017

Two Fentress County residents recently honored as recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Star Award winners were recognized Monday night during the Fentress County Commission meeting. Above left, Adult Volunteer Star Award recipient Cindy Smith, who was recognized for her volunteer service on the Fentress Co. Fair Board, the Board of Directors at the Children’s Center, and as one of three founders of the Hope Foundation. She was presented a plaque by First District Commissioner Justin Miller. Above right, Youth Volunteer Star Award recipient Miss Alexandria Branstetter, who was recognized for her community service work in the 4-H Club, FCCLA, FBLA, the Interact Club, the BETA Club, and the T4 Club. She was presented a plaque by Fourth District Commissioners Lester Gooding, left, and Jeff Green, right.