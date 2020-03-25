Governor Orders Dine-In Halt, Closes Gyms, Prohibits Gatherings of 10 or More

March 25, 2020

On Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 The Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, signed Executive Order 17, calling for businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning March 23rd until midnight April 6th, 2020. The order also outlines ways businesses and citizens should work to protect vulnerable populations.

Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:

Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.

Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services until April 6th, 2020.

Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only.

Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

“Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson issued the following statement concerning the Governor’s Order and Tennessee’s new approach to combating the spread of coronavirus:

