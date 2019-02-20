Governor Lee Tours YAI

February 20, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Newly inaugurated Governor Bill Lee paid a visit to Alvin C. York Institute on Friday, February 15, where he toured the school’s campus, particularly the vocational education facilities, and held a round table discussion with school administrators and community leaders that focused on the importance of supporting technical, vocational, and agricultural education in Tennessee.

“I know how important it is that we raise up kids and give them opportunities in technical, vocational, and agricultural education. We have been ignoring it for decades in our school system,” said Lee. “This school has been an exception to that in many ways, but the majority of high schools in this state do not offer technical education programs. I think high school needs to look different in Tennessee. We need pathways to success for every kid, and I commend you here at York for what you are doing.”

