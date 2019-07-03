Gooding, Linder Win Silver, Bronze in 2019 National Senior Games!

July 3, 2019

Tennessee was well represented in the 2019 National Senior Games, held last week in Albuquerque New Mexico, by Fentress County Seniors Mary C. Linder (above left) and Doris Gooding (above right) who won 2nd place (silver medal) in the entire nation in the team shuffleboard competition held during the event. Doris Gooding also won 3rd in the nation (bronze medal) in the singles horseshoes competition. Both women have been competing in the senior olympics for several years, and have won numerous medals at the state level prior to this strong showing in the 2019 national competition. The staff of the Courier would like to join with the rest of the community in congratulating these ladies on this outstanding achievement!