Gina Mullinix Seeks Re-election For Circuit Court Clerk

January 17, 2018

Fentress Co. Circuit Court Clerk Gina Mullinix announced this week that she is seeking re-election in the August General Election, and issued the following statement:

“I’m Gina Mullinix and I’m seeking re-election for Circuit Court Clerk of Fentress County.

I am honored to have been elected to serve the people of Fentress County during this, my first term.

When re-elected, I will continue to give the same dedication and service I have in the past. I will continue to treat all the people of Fentress County the same, with the dignity and respect you deserve.

I have and will always be available for you.

So please vote for and re-elect me, Gina Mullinix for your Circuit Court Clerk.”