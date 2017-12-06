Gary Rains Killed In Pickett Co. Accident November 28

December 6, 2017

A 71-year-old Fentress County man was killed and his wife seriously injured on Tuesday, November 28 on Highway 127 in Pickett County when their small Mazda car collided with a concrete pumper truck.

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mr. Gary Rains of Pall Mall was killed instantly in the accident, which occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in the Chanute community of Pickett County.

Mr. Rains was a retired Strip Mine Inspector for the US Department of Interior.

Reports indicated that the Rains vehicle was traveling southbound and in the process of negotiating a curve when it crossed the center line and struck the large truck in the left front tire, with the small car rotating and coming to rest in a ditch down an embankment on the southbound side. The truck traveled across the southbound lanes and came to rest down an embankment on the southbound side.

A passenger in the Rains vehicle, identified as Becky Rains, age 56, also of Pall Mall,

was airlifted from the scene, reportedly in serious condition.

The driver of the 2005 Mack concrete pumper truck, identified as Michael Pogue, was not injured in the accident.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.