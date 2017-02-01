Funeral Services Set For Former Clerk & Master Mary W. Taylor

February 1, 2017

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wright Taylor, 91, of Jamestown, TN passed away on January 28, 2017 in the Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown.

She was a 1943 graduate of Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute where she played varsity basketball and was elected Most Popular and Best All Around Girl.

After graduation, she attended Maryville Business College, and in 1948, she married the love of her life, Ralph D. Taylor. Together they owned and operated the Mark Twain Cafe’ and Inn throughout the 1960’s. She then went on to serve the Fentress County Chancery Court as Clerk and Master until her retirement.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many.

Mary is survived by son Kent Taylor and wife Cathy of Nashville, daughter Karen Potter of Jamestown, brother Harlan Wright and wife Snooki of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Aren Qualls and Harley Hall of Jamestown, Stephanie Ferguson and husband Chris of Sparta, TN and Graham Taylor of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren Lilly Hull, Ella Ferguson and Grisham Ferguson, and step-great-grandchildren Levi, Liam, and Gregory Ferguson; Hannah and Mason Hull, and special friend Kaye Gunter of Jamestown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Taylor, daughter Kathryn R. Taylor, parents Harrison Noble and Floy Baxter Wright, brother John B. Wright, and sisters Ellen Hood and Bonnie Wright.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2017 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown with Bro. Tommy Duncan officiating, with burial to follow in the Fentress Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers include: Harley Hull, Lester Clark, Chris Ferguson, Graham Taylor, Dave Rigney, Tyler Arms.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Jamestown First United Methodist Church.

The Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown is in charge of the services.