Funeral Services Set For Charles Kerns

August 15, 2018

Mr. Charles (Bake) Edward Kerns, 76, of Pall Mall, TN, formerly of Winchester, VA, was called to Heaven Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

He was born March 31, 1942, in Winchester, the son of Russell Irving and Alma Perry Kerns. He was married to Georgia Anna Coffelt Kerns, the love of his life, for 53 years until her passing on February 27, 2017.

Charles received his life’s calling to the Fire and Rescue Service at the age of 13 with the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Department. He held many responsibilities within the station, excelling to the rank of Fire Chief. He was extremely proud of the station’s many achievements.

In 1974, he was employed by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, serving the McLean and Chantilly VA. area. While serving in Fairfax from 1978-1997, he attained the rank of Station Officer. His achievements include the Silver Medal Public Safety Valor Award and a Lifetime Membership to Fairfax City Volunteer Fire and Rescue. He continuing his faithful stewardship to his calling, as a member of the Winchester Rescue Squad, which later became the Millwood Fire and Rescue Department.