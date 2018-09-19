Funeral Services Held Tuesday for Jamestown Mayor and Retired Educator Darlene Monday Davis

September 19, 2018

The City of Jamestown and the Fentress County community are mourning the death of beloved Jamestown Mayor, retired educator, community leader and dedicated public servant Darlene Monday Davis, 68, who passed away Saturday, September 15 following a courageous fight with cancer.

Darlene Monday Davis was born January 25, 1950, the daughter of John Verdon and Henrietta (Glover) Monday of Jamestown.

She was a member of the York Institute Class of 1968, where she was involved in various activities, including serving as a majorette.

Darlene was involved in the education system in Fentress County for 35 years, serving as secretary at Pall Mall Elementary School from March, 1977 to July, 1987. During this time, she attended Tennessee Tech and obtained her BS Degree and began her career as a teacher at Pall Mall, where she served from August, 1987 until 1992.

She continued her education while teaching and raising a family, and later obtained her Master’s degree.

In August 1993, she began her service as a teacher at Pine Haven Elementary School, and served in that capacity until June 30, 2012, when she retired.

During her tenure as teacher, she also served as basketball coach at both Pall Mall and Pine Haven Schools.

She was always dedicated to helping young people in any way she could.

Always interested in serving the public, she unsuccessfully ran for County Executive in 2002, 2006, and 2010, and Jamestown Mayor in 2012

She was elected Mayor of Jamestown in November, 2016, and served in that capacity with dedication even through her sickness.

Darlene also served for many years as a member of the Fentress County Fair Board of Directors, and was active in many other community projects, including the Children’s Shopping Spree and many others.

She was also active and supportive of the Fentress County Democratic Party, and served for several years as a liaison officer for State Senator and later U.S. Congressman Lincoln Davis.

Darlene loved people and that love was evidenced by the hundreds who stood in line to pay their respect at Jennings Funeral Home on Monday night.

