Funeral Services Held Sunday, July 2 For Teacher, Minister, Author and Historian Rev. Ms. Jo Blan LaRue

July 5, 2017

Rev. Ms. Jo Blan LaRue, age 100, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 at her home in Clarkrange.

Ms. Jo Blan Lockhart LaRue was born to Dr. Francis Joseph Lockhart & Pearl Conatser Lockhart at Clarkrange, Tennessee July 5th, 1916.

She was the first of nine children to be born to this union. Her mother was a teacher and her father a Medical Doctor. He delivered her and she was his namesake. The following year, Dr. Joe Lockhart delivered her husband to be, who amazingly enough, was also named Joe after the Doctor.

She would tell about the times her dad would permit her to go on call with him, via horseback, to visit patients, and how she always wanted, and had plans, to become a Medical Doctor. However, The Lord had other plans for her unique life.

She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at age 12 during a revival at Clarkrange Methodist Church with Rev. Hoyt Shadden preaching. She attended grade school at Clarkrange and then stayed with her widowed grandmother Conatser in Jamestown and graduated from York High School, where she played basketball all four years.

She attended the University of Tennessee and worked as a nanny to pay her way. Her father died in the summer of that year, and all her dreams of college and medical school were shattered. She had enough college hours to become a certified teacher and started teaching to help support her family. Her first school was located in a mining town, Davidson. Her first year she had seventy plus students. She rode horseback across the Wilder Mountain on Monday mornings, boarded with “Mrs. Gracie” during the week, and then rode Daisy the horse back home to Clarkrange on Friday afternoons.

The next school year took her to the Pres Beaty School, located miles back in the woods from Banner Springs. She would walk 10 miles on Monday mornings through the woods to the school, board with Goldman and Zola LaRue York in Banner Springs during the week, and then walk the 10 miles from the school back on Friday afternoons. During the week she would walk a few miles from Banner Springs to the school through the dense woods and creeks.

