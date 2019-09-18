Funeral Services Held September 13 For Former Fentress County General Sessions Judge Paul Alan Crouch

September 18, 2019

Mr. Paul Alan Crouch, age 71 of the Armathwaite Community, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Paul Alan Crouch was born December 18, 1947 to Joyce Greer Crouch and Dennis A. “Duck” Crouch.

Paul enjoyed his family and friends and many activities, but he was first and foremost a Christian. He was saved in 1988. He was a faithful member of Allardt First Baptist Church. He was a member and officer of American Legion Mark Twain Post 137 and belonged to the Fentress County Bar Association. He served his country in the United States Air Force 2080th Communications Squadron in Taiwan during the Vietnam Conflict.

Paul received a degree in political science from Tennessee Technological University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Memphis State University. He enjoyed practicing law and served a term as Fentress County General Sessions Judge.

