Funeral Services Held Saturday, January 13 For George Edward York, 94

January 17, 2018

George Edward Buxton York was born July 27, 1923 and passed away January 7, 2018 at the age of 94.

George was the 3rd child born to Sgt. York and Gracie and the 1st child born in the white house that is now the Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park.

He was the 2nd oldest son and the oldest living surviving child for many years. Major George Edward Buxton was Sgt. York’s Major in WWI and allowed him to come back to Pall Mall to pray about going to WWI because of his objection to killing. They remained friends after the war and he requested that Sgt. York name one of his children after him. The first child to survive childbirth was named after Sgt. York and the next was named George Edward Buxton York.

George attended York Agricultural Institute and was called to preach at an early age. He then went to God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio, as WWII was breaking out.

He could have obtained a deferment because he was a ministerial student but instead decided to volunteer to go into the military. He went to basic training at Camp Campbell, KY. When he was ready to graduate from basic training they found out he was Sgt. York’s son. His father’s Old unit from WWI was starting basic training in another section of Camp Campbell so they transferred him to be in Company G, 328th Infantry, and they had him complete a second basic training. George often said was the one time it was a downside to being Sgt. York’s son!

While still on active duty George married his love, Clara Marie Williams on December 25, 1943. They were happily married for over 44 years until her death in 1988.

During their lives together, George pastored in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While living in Louisiana, they had their one and only beloved son, Gerald Edward York. The shining star to both of their lives!

Shortly after Gerald was born, they moved back to live with George’s parents, Alvin and Gracie in Pall Mall, TN. During this time, George established, built and pastored the Nazarene Church in Jamestown, TN.

