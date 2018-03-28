Funeral Services Held March 21 For Educator, Minister Bobby Dodson

March 28, 2018

Retired educator and Minister Bobby “Butch” Dodson, age 71, of Grimsley, passed away March 17, 2018 following an extended illness.

He was born August 6, 1946 in the Davidson community to Eugene Allison Dodson and Carrie Belle (Jenkins) Dodson. He attended Grimsley Elementary School and graduated from Clarkrange High School in 1965.

During his time in high school he was an accomplished basketball player and an outstanding student.

Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. On July 29, 1967 in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam, the USS Forrestal caught fire, and 134 men lost their lives. By the grace of God, Butch’s life was spared. He ended up serving his country for four years.

In 1968, he married Betty Ann Ramsey and they had three children. Their 50th wedding anniversary was March 11, 2018, just one week prior to his death.

After his term in the armed service he attended Tennessee Tech University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in American History. In 1975, he was hired at Clarkrange High School as a Special Education teacher.

Simultaneously, the Lord called him to preach and with the help of his wife, family and the families of Frank Fike and Jim York, Faith Baptist Church was established.

Later on he obtained his Masters in Special Education, all while raising a family and serving the Lord in the capacity as he was called.

He retired from teaching in 1999, but continued to preach until 2016, when his health would not allow him to continue.

Butch is survived by his wife, Betty (Ramsey) Dodson; daughters, Trish Richards and Ellen Dodson; son, Bobby Dodson, Jr. and wife Kayla; grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Hannah, Andrew, Ellijah, Luke, Piper, and Ivy; sister, Denise King and husband Woodrow; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Joseph Dodson and brother, Jerry Dodson.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Faith Baptist Church in Grimsley with Bro. Darrell Schubert and Bro. Mike Kerley officiating, with interment in the Springs Chapel Cemetery Cemetery with a military service at gravesite provided by American Legion Post 137.

Pallbearers included Tyler King, Jason Taylor, Elijah Bentley, Luke Richards, Rodney Stults, Richard Taylor, Andrew Bentley, and Jacob Dodson.

The Jennings Funeral Home was in charge of the services.