Funeral Services Held March 18 For James Edd Stephens

March 20, 2019

Mr. James Edd Stephens, 81, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center as the result of an apparent heart attack.

Mr. Stephens has served for several years as both the chairman of the Fentress County Republican Party and Chairman of the Fentress County Election Commission.

James Edd Stephens was born July 29, 1937 in Wilder, TN, the son of George and Della (Hampton) Stephens.

Edd was educated in the Fentress County School System and was a member of the 1956 York Institute basketball team, one of the winningest basketball teams in school history.

