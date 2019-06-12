Funeral Services Held June 9 For Former Circuit Clerk, Co. Executive William Frank “Captain” Smith

June 12, 2019

Former Fentress County Executive and Circuit Court Clerk William Frank “Captain” Smith, age 77, passed away June 5, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

Frank Smith was born on July 25, 1941 in Jamestown, TN. He joined the Army right out of high school and served for 4 years, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

After serving our country, he worked at Independent Life Insurance Company in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a manager and was then promoted to special agent until 1981.

Frank and his wife Faye returned home to Jamestown, TN and he got a job at BaLou’s Do-It Center. In 1986, he was elected to the position of Circuit Court Clerk for Fentress County and served 20 years before retiring in 2006, but he wasn’t ready to quit working. He ran and was elected County Executive in 2010 and served in this capacity until 2014.

Frank was also known for coaching girls’ softball in Richmond, Mississippi with Paul Wood, and he continued coaching after returning home to Jamestown for 20 years.

