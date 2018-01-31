Funeral Services Held January 26 For Former Jamestown Mayor and Fentress County Sheriff I.K. (Buster) Stockton

January 31, 2018

Former Fentress County Sheriff and Jamestown Mayor Isaac K. (Buster) Stockton, age 86, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Signature HealthCARE following an extended illness.

Isaac K. (Buster) Stockton was born November 1, 1931 to George and Maude Cantrell Stockton. Growing up, Buster enjoyed the great outdoors. He graduated from York Institute and had some time in college before marrying his sweetheart, Louise Patton on December 30, 1950.

In 1951, Buster enrolled in the US Navy and served in the Korean War. While serving in the Navy, his first son Jim was born. Later he and Louise had another son, Glen, and a daughter, Sandy.

Buster was a busy man, always doing what he loved to do – work. After returning home from the service, he drove a truck hauling green beans for Guy Beaty. Following that he drove a truck for 11 years for KAT. He later owned and operated the Texaco Service Station in Jamestown for a short time, and his family also operated the Cargile motel.

In 1966, he ran for and was elected Mayor of the City of Jamestown. Many accomplishments took place during his tenure as mayor, one of the most remembered is the grants he wrote that were key to building the city’s water and sewer plant. Buster not only worked to begin the project, but he also worked with JR Wauford & Company and assisted the engineers in building those facilities. After his service as Mayor he was active for 40 years serving, off and on, as Alderman.

In 1972, he began a 6-year term as Fentress County Sheriff. Following that, he spent 19 years working for the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency.

Following his retirement, he continued to stay busy running apartments with his life time sweetheart, Louise.

He loved doing anything outdoors, going to the lake, tuning up lawn mowers, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. His last years he continued his service of repair and bettering things — even when his tool kit was toys and the item wasn’t actually broken. In his mind he was still servicing the community that he so dearly loved. Buster will be dearly missed.

