Funeral Services Held January 1 For Mrs. Barbara A. Alexander

January 8, 2020

Mrs. Barbara A. Alexander, 90, local retired school teacher and business woman passed away December 30, 2019 following an extended illness at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

She was born November 15, 1929 in Sneedville, TN, and grew up in Murphy, NC.

She entered Mars Hill College in 1947, transfered to Wake Forest University earning her BS degree and later her Master’s from Western Carolina University. Majoring in English/History.

Barbara and her husband Frank A. Alexander moved to Jamestown in 1959 along with their three children.

In 1964, Barbara resumed her career at York Agricultural Institute teaching senior English. Later changing to York Elementary in 1973 until her retirement in 1996.

Thoughout Barbara’s teaching career, she was an outstanding educator and mentor to those of Fentress County taking on diverse roles from Special Education to Assistant Principal.

Barbara and her husband Frank co-operated the Western Auto Store until 1967, managed the WDEB radio station until 1971. Later they built and began Alexander Tire Center.

She was a member of the Allardt Presbyterian Church, Home Demonstration and Retired Teachers Association. Often attending the Senior Citizen Center where she enjoyed a good game of bridge with her fellow companions.

