Funeral Services Held For Retired Educator Mrs. Joan Wheaton

July 31, 2019

Mrs. Joan Wheaton, age 91, of Allardt, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

Mrs. Wheaton was a retired educator, who began her teaching career in August of 1947 and served in that capacity until her retirement in 1990. Other than the 1961-62 school year when she taught at Grimsley Elementary, she taught the other 42 years of her career at Allardt Elementary School.

Mrs. Wheaton is survived by two sons, John Wheaton and wife Maggie, and Jim Wheaton and wife Bettye; one sister, Betty Lou Beaty, sister-in-aw June Colditz; granddaughter, Katie Beth Draughn and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Dakota Draughn, Bryson Draughn, Bryhanna Draughn and Joseph Draughn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Wheaton; parents, Mayme Galloway Colditz and B.M Colditz; brother, Paul Colditz; sister, Meta Potter; nieces, Andrea Potter, Sarah Potter and Kathy Potter, and nephew, Darryl Colditz.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mundy Funeral Home Chapel in Jamestown with Bro. Raymond Phillips and Rev. Donald Padget officiating, with a private family burial following in the Allardt Cemetery on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

