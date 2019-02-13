Funeral Services Held for Mrs. Maxine Crouch, 104

February 13, 2019

Mrs. Maxine Crouch, age 104 of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

Edith Maxine Stockton Crouch was born April 2, 1914 to Grover and Bertha (Brooks) Stockton, and grew up in the Stockton community, which was named for her grandfather, Isaac Stockton, who settled there in 1840.

Mrs. Crouch attended Stockton schools with her brothers, Harold and Brooks, and after her family moved to Jamestown, she attended and graduated from York Agricultural Institute in 1933.

