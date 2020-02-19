Funeral Services Held For Hubert “Dudge” Lester

February 19, 2020

Mr. Hubert “Dudge” Lester, age 90, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Putnam County.

He was born March 28, 1929 in Jamestown to parents Hubert B. Lester, Sr. and Iris (Dayhuff) Lester.

Dudge was a local community leader and businessman as owner and operator of Jamestown Retreaders.

He was a member of the Jamestown Junior Chamber of Commerce from the mid-1950’s into the 1970’s. The “Jaycees” helped to bring lights to the ball field at the fairgrounds and other services to a growing Jamestown.

Dudge was a member of the Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department, serving as the Assistant Fire Cheef beside his uncle and Fire Chief Arthur “Cotton” Dayhuff for over 20 years.

He was also a founding member of the Tennessee Dealers and Retreaders Association and served as Secretary while he was a member.

And lastley, Dudge was recognized by the State of Tennessee for his 40-plus years of service as the Chairman of the Fentress County Election Commission. Serving in this role under both major political parties, he and his staff and volunteers coordinated over a hundred elections for the county during his tenure as Chairman. He continued to volunteer his time and services to the Commission after his retirement as Chairman in 2011.

