Funeral Services Held For Hollis D. Gammon

May 15, 2019

Local businessman and community leader Mr. Hollis D. Gammon, age 82, of Jamestown passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Hollis was a native of Lafayette, Tennessee and was a graduate of Macon County High School where he was second in his class. He attended Tennessee Business College from 1954 to 1956.

In 1956 he married Clara Guinn, who preceded him in death in 2012.

Hollis served in the military service from October, 1959 until February, 1962.

He began his career in garment manufacturing in Mississippi with Genesco and in 1970, he joined Kenrose Mfg. in Roanoke, VA, a division of Genesco, as Assistant VP of manufacturing. At that time the company had some 1,750 employees in five plants.

In 1973, he was promoted to the position of Vice-president in Scotts Hill, TN, and became Vice-President of manufacturing of six plants with some 2,000 employees reporting to him.

Hollis left Kenrose in February of 1977 to accept the position of VP of Manufacturing at Highlander, Ltd., a manufacturer of budget ladies sportswear, where he remained until 1984 when the plant closed as the budget market they were making for was going off shore to buy at a cheaper price.

In 1986, Hollis came to Jamestown from Greenville, S.C. and purchased a factory from Ruby and Teddy Shelton, which became GAMCO Mfg., In 1989, he was joined by his son, Troy, and the company expanded to include factories in Deer Lodge, Elgin, and Hanging Limb, as well as supplying work for several local contractors.

