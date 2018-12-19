Funeral Services Held For Educator Elbert Davis

December 19, 2018

Mr. Elbert Davis, age 85, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville following an extended illness.

Mr. Davis was a retired educator with more than 28 years of service.

He began his teaching career at Armathwaite Elementary School in 1968, and taught at Tinch Elementary in 1969-70.

From 1971 through 1976, he served as homebound teacher. From 1977 through 1979, he taught at York Elementary, and then began his tenure at Pine Haven Elementary, where he served until his retirement in 1996.

He is survived by two sons, Chad Davis and wife Valerie of Knoxville and Carl Davis of Plano, Texas; daughter Silver Morris of Jamestown; five grandchildren: Cori Anne Morris, Clarrissa Davis, Mahaliah Davis, Caleb Davis, and Lizzie Davis; sister Reta Owens of Jamestown; brother William Davis of Jamestown, and a host of other family and friends….

