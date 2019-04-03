Funeral Services Held For Donal E. (Gene) Holt, 87

April 3, 2019

Former Fentress County Tax Assessor and Jamestown City Councilman Donal E. (Gene) Holt, age 87, passed away March 22, 2019 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Donal E. (Gene) Holt was born January 22, 1932 in Jamestown, Tennessee. He attended York Elementary School and York Agricultural Institute. He entered the U.S. Air Force in October 1951, and served in the U.S. Air Force Outfit 3540th INSLTTS SQ.; crash/rescue for the fire department. He received the National Defense Service Medal during this time. He was discharged November 6, 1953 with the rank of A/2C(P) Sr. Firefighter. He remained on reserve for 6 years after discharge.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.