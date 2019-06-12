Funeral Services Held For David Upchurch, 80

June 12, 2019

David Upchurch, age 80 of Jamestown, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Upchurch served in the US Army for several years as he began his career. He owned and operated David’s Barber Shop on Main Street. He served as Manager of the Jamestown Community Center. He was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service from which he retired. David had a special love for his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He and Marcella recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

He volunteered at the Fentress County Food Bank and loved spending time at the Forbus General Store playing “PIG” with his friends. David had a kind, gentle, fun and loving spirit and brought joy to those around him. His dedication to his faith greatly influenced his life of service to those around him. He will be greatly missed.

