Funeral Services Held For Businesswoman Lois Burke

February 8, 2017

Local businesswoman Lois Hammond Burke passed away on January 24, 2017 at Signature Healthcare after suffering from an extended illness.

She was born on October 8, 1927 in Jamestown, Tennessee. Lois was the daughter of Eland and Gladys Albertson Hammond. She has two children, Delois Bonham of Old Hickory, Tennessee and Steven Burke of Fentress County.

Lois had a full and fruitful life during her time here. At age nine she suffered from rheumatic fever. At the time it was usually a death sentence, but she somehow managed to survive. Later in life she married her sweetheart, Ray Allen Burke. They stayed together until Februrary, 1997 when Ray passed away.

Lois did many things during her life. Other than being a doting mother and animal lover, she worked in the Fentress County School system for many years. After that she went into business with her husband, Ray, and son, Steven at Hammond Motor Parts. In 1987 when her husband Ray was diagnosed with cancer, she continued to work at the business, take care of her aging parents, and her husband. During this time, Lois became seriously ill herself. Some fifty years after the rheumatic fever the damage became evident, and she had to have her aortic valve replaced. She recovered from the surgery and carried on stoically until her husband finally succumbed to his illness in 1997. After that Lois continued in the business until her heart damage and subsequent kidney disease began to take its toll.

Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jamestown since the age of 13. She stayed active in the church until her health began to fail. She was also an avid member of the local Republican Party and loved going to meetings and working as an election monitor.

Funeral services were held on January 28 at Jennings Funeral Home with Dr. Gale Hartley presiding. Internment was at the Fentress Memorial Gardens next to her husband. The family requested that in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Best Friends, Wounded Warriors, or the Gideons. The family still urges everyone to give to these worthy causes.

Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her father, Eland Hammond, mother, Gladys Albertson Hammond, and husband, Ray Allen Burke. She is survived by: one sister, Avo Lakner, of Livermore, CA; daughter Delois Rhea Bonham and husband, Terry Bonham; son, Steven Allen Burke and wife, Pamela Burke; grandchildren, Aaron Bonham and wife Lori; Nathan Bonham and wife Jen; Anna Kirk and husband Eddie; Sara Bonham, John Bonham and wife Amy; Brandon Burke and wife Hayley; and Cori Rae Burke; three great grandchildren, Sylvia Bonham, Daniel and Abigail Kirk, and a host of other family and friends who will greatly miss her.

Pallbearers were Aaron Bonham, Nathan Bonham, Brandon Burke, John Bonham, Eddie Kirk, Jordan Taylor, and Jeff Hicks. Honorary pallbearers included: Lloyd Potter, Tommy Maddox, Ron Salyer, David E. Wright, and Terry Bonham.