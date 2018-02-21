Funeral Services Held February 14 For Commissioner Leonard Bilbrey

February 21, 2018

Mr. George Leonard Bilbrey, Fentress County’s longest-serving member of the County Commission, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 10, 2018. He had celebrated his 82nd birthday on February 2.

Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, he lived most of his life in Jamestown. He was very committed to his wife, children, grand-children, and of course, his great-grandchildren.

Leonard was very active in community activities. He was a devoted Mason and Shriner. He was instrumental in forming the first Christmas shopping spree, which at that time benefitted the Love Haven Orphans’ Home in Fentress County. He was a fireman and an auxiliary police member. He was also the longest serving elected official in Fentress County history, starting in the early 1970’s when the County Commissioners were called Justice of the Peace. In that role, he married numerous couples at his home, the funeral home, or wherever he was asked.

Before the Fentress County Ambulance Service was formed in 1972, Leonard and other personnel from then Freeman’s and Jamestown Funeral Homes performed emergency services and transportation as the county’s ambulance service.

Leonard was very committed to the betterment of Fentress County, serving on the Ambulance Committee, E-911 Board and many others. He was also inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame. His 50-plus year career as Funeral Director and Embalmer at Mundy Funeral Home was a very special calling and talent to him. He was dedicated to help any and every family that he could, in the best way he could.

Leonard is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 60 years; his daughter, Karen Cooper; his son, Greg Bilbrey and wife Angela. He was overjoyed with the additions of their grandchildren: Kady, Jillian, Geoff, and Johnathan. His great-grandchildren: Cooper and Harper, topped off the bunch.

He is also survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Cravens and Carolyn Bilbrey, as well as brother-in-law John Mathis; his nieces and nephews; Kevin, Bob, Ed, CarolAnn, Rachel, Wayne, Tony, Douglas, Kristie, Harriet, and all their children.

He is also survived by granddaughters, Shelia and Melissa (Cooper) and their children: Tyler, Kellye, Jacob, Brooklyn and Caitlyn, and Kelly’s husband Ryan and daughter Jaycie, and many, many friends. Almost everyone that he met he made his friend.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, John Morgan and Francis Dunavin Bilbrey; his brother, Edward; sister, Florene, and an infant brother. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dwight Cooper.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Mundy Funeral Home Chapel in Jamestown with Bro. Jim Rogers and Pastor Lorin Pedigo officiating, with burial in the Allardt Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Greg and Angela Bilbrey; Jillian, Geoff and Johnathan Bilbrey; Karen Cooper, Kady Cooper, Mike Jones, and Chad Mundy.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Kevin and Debbie Mathis, Bob Bilbrey, Ron and Rachel Shoppe, Carl Ann Yarborough, Wayne Cravens, Douglas Cravens, Tony Smith, Kristi Smith, and Harriet Stoker.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to go to the Sonrise Mission Bible Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL or the First United Methodist Church of Jamestown.

Donations may be left at Mundy Funeral Home.

The Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown was in charge of the services.